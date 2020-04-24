Services
Julia Rydel

Julia Rydel Obituary
Julia Rydel

Middletown - Julia Rydel, age 90, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 East Marsh Lane #4, Newport, DE 19804. Without her caregivers from Compassionate Care, Beth and Katrina, we would not have gotten through the last six months; for that, we cannot thank them enough

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
