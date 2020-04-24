|
|
Julia Rydel
Middletown - Julia Rydel, age 90, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 East Marsh Lane #4, Newport, DE 19804. Without her caregivers from Compassionate Care, Beth and Katrina, we would not have gotten through the last six months; for that, we cannot thank them enough
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020