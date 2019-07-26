|
Julie Ann (Jones) Giles
Wilmington - Julie, 44, born in Wilmington DE, passed away suddenly at home in San Diego, CA on July 03, 2019.
A brilliant scientist, Julie was a graduate of St. Elizabeth High School (1993). She went on to earn a BA-Biological Sciences from The University of Delaware (1998), MS-Biotechnology from The Johns Hopkins University (2005), and MBA-The Julius Maximilians University of Wurzburg, Germany (2008), eventually having extensive findings and development published in the Journal of Virology.
An avid reader and lover of all arts and animals, Julz will be dearly missed by her son, Aidan Giles, Mother, Christine Monsen, Father, Robert Jones Sr., Brother, Robert Jones Jr., nephews, Alex & Cameron Jones, ex-husband, James Giles, dear friend, Kimberly Sabato, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who she all considered family.
Family & friends are invited to a memorial luncheon at The Best of Baltimore's event hall, 802 Gleneagles Ct., Towson, MD 21286 on Thursday August 8th, 2019 from 11am-3pm. Speaking to begin 12 pm.
Published in The News Journal from July 26 to July 28, 2019