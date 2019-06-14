|
|
Julie Laura (née Seibert) Hinkle
Portland, OR - Julie Laura Hinkle (née Seibert) passed away on the 1st of June, 2019 in Portland, Oregon after a brief illness.
Julie was born in Wilmington, Delaware on September 26, 1968. She spent her childhood in Newark and graduated from the University of Delaware. Julie was an avid Hunter/Jumper equestrian. She loved all animals, especially her horses, dogs, and bunnies.
She and her husband Bill made their home most recently in Portland, although she deeply loved the culture, music, and many friends of the San Francisco Bay area where they lived for 25 years. She was a true California spirit, with an unabashed affection for comic-con, science fiction, renaissance fairs, and geek culture.
Julie devoted her final months to caring for her mother and father. She was vivacious and bold in life, someone who would take charge and do what needed to be done. Therefore, no one was surprised when she dropped everything to spend months back on the east coast, doing 12-hour hospital shifts. She made an immeasurable difference in Mom's recovery.
Julie was always growing and learning. She was an English Literature major who went on to become a paralegal and then an expert in the unique technology used in the practice of law, managing teams of IT professionals. She was very proud of her culinary abilities and loved nothing more than preparing exquisite meals with her husband, for those they loved.
Julie is survived by her husband William, her loving parents Harry and Barbara Seibert; her siblings Gary (Vicki), Jerry (Jennifer) and Mark (Felicia) Seibert. She now joins her beloved animal companions Jazmine, A Sir Dancer, and Milagro.
Memorial Services will be announced at a future date. A marker will be placed next to her grandparents in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Elmer, NJ. The battle for all of those suffering from cancer was near to her heart, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stand Up to Cancer organization in Julie's name.
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019