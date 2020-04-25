Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Carol Grove


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Carol Grove Obituary
June Carol Grove

New Castle - June Carol Grove, age 73, went home to the Lord on April 24, 2020. This sweet, kind woman was devoted to God and her family. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her son, Mark Brock; grandson, Mason Taylor Brock; niece, Karen Needles (Sam); great nieces and nephews: Sammy, David, and Tiffany Needles, Jessica Ruhle, Kathy Esdale, and David James. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor Grove; parents, John and Stacy Edith Meade; brother, Irvin James; sisters, Sue Biddle and Linda Meade.

Family and friends are invited to attend a mobile visitation on Tuesday, April 28 from 9-10 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. To conform with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, visitors will be directed to remain in their vehicle and drive to the visitation area at the proper time. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are respectfully asked to not attend. Social distancing restrictions will be strictly enforced. A private service and burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

The staff of Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home remain committed to blessing those we serve. We understand the importance of social support in a time of loss. To allow for the expression of condolences in person, the mobile visitation has been implemented. It is our pledge to preserve the utmost in privacy and respect for our families while we maintain CDC compliance and protect our community.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -