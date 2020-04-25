|
June Carol Grove
New Castle - June Carol Grove, age 73, went home to the Lord on April 24, 2020. This sweet, kind woman was devoted to God and her family. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Mark Brock; grandson, Mason Taylor Brock; niece, Karen Needles (Sam); great nieces and nephews: Sammy, David, and Tiffany Needles, Jessica Ruhle, Kathy Esdale, and David James. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Taylor Grove; parents, John and Stacy Edith Meade; brother, Irvin James; sisters, Sue Biddle and Linda Meade.
Family and friends are invited to attend a mobile visitation on Tuesday, April 28 from 9-10 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. To conform with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, visitors will be directed to remain in their vehicle and drive to the visitation area at the proper time. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are respectfully asked to not attend. Social distancing restrictions will be strictly enforced. A private service and burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
The staff of Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home remain committed to blessing those we serve. We understand the importance of social support in a time of loss. To allow for the expression of condolences in person, the mobile visitation has been implemented. It is our pledge to preserve the utmost in privacy and respect for our families while we maintain CDC compliance and protect our community.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020