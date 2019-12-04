Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street
Wilmington, DE
June Delores Cain

June Delores Cain Obituary
June Delores Cain

June Delores Cain, 88, transitioned from this life on November 27, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Claudette Cain and Bill Ransom, lll, 9 grandchildren

14 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10 am from Mother UAME Church

701 E. 5th Street, Wilm., DE 19801

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
