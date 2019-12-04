|
|
June Delores Cain
June Delores Cain, 88, transitioned from this life on November 27, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Claudette Cain and Bill Ransom, lll, 9 grandchildren
14 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 10 am from Mother UAME Church
701 E. 5th Street, Wilm., DE 19801
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019