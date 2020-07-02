June DeLuca Kelly
Wilmington - June DeLuca Kelly, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in Little Creek, DE, June was the daughter of the late Nicholas Deluca. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School Class of 1951. Before retiring, June was a secretary for DuPont Co. for over 20 years in their Corporate Real Estate Division. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Parish.
Family was the center of June's world, who lovingly called her Junebug. She had a quick wit and the kindest heart that will live on with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.
June was predeceased by her husband, Francis H. Kelly; her former husband, Leo J. Dugan Jr.; her daughter, Shannon Dugan; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Dugan Jones (husband, Royce Jones) of Wilmington, DE; her grandson, Royce Nicholas Jones of Wilmington, DE; and her granddaughter, Kelsey Leigh Jones of Woodstock, NY.
Services will be private.
