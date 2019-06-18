Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
June Elizabeth Fanny Obituary
June Elizabeth Fanny

Bear - June Elizabeth Fanny, age 83, of Bear, DE, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. June was a valued employee of Wilmington Trust for 33 years where she worked as an assistant banking officer.

June is survived by her children: Maryann Snyder, Charles R. Fanny Jr., Barbara Wilson (Fred), and Rosmary Fanny, who was her mother's caregiver; sister, Carolyn Pettoruto (Nick); lifelong friend, Martha "Sis" Broomall; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Donna Fanny and Carolyn Leister; father, Paul North; mother, Mary Stebner Marquess; and grandparents, Jacob & Rose Stebner.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A graveside service will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019
