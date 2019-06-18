|
June Elizabeth Fanny
Bear - June Elizabeth Fanny, age 83, of Bear, DE, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. June was a valued employee of Wilmington Trust for 33 years where she worked as an assistant banking officer.
June is survived by her children: Maryann Snyder, Charles R. Fanny Jr., Barbara Wilson (Fred), and Rosmary Fanny, who was her mother's caregiver; sister, Carolyn Pettoruto (Nick); lifelong friend, Martha "Sis" Broomall; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Donna Fanny and Carolyn Leister; father, Paul North; mother, Mary Stebner Marquess; and grandparents, Jacob & Rose Stebner.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A graveside service will be Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on June 18, 2019