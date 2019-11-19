Services
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Christian Fellowship
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Christian Fellowship
June Elizabeth Hunsicker Cobberti


1943 - 2019
June Elizabeth Hunsicker Cobberti Obituary
June Elizabeth Hunsicker Cobberti

Wilmington - June Elizabeth Hunsicker Cobberti was born 6/22/43in Greene, NY. She LOVED Jesus! and He sent the angels to take her to heaven on 11/16/19.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, two "premie" grandkids, and her ex-husband, John.

June has seven living siblings, a son Mark, and very good friends Jim and Sue Smith. Jim works at Sunday Breakfast Mission and is a Gideon. Both of these causes June supported in prayer and financially.

Her favorite things to do included bargain shopping, rock collecting, quilting and crafting, helping Sue as a craft vender, praying for people and learning new things to make life easier (life hacks). She was known for her red hat that says "Jesus is My Boss", and we loved to hear her laugh!

Please come celebrate her loving life at Victory Christian Fellowship on 11/21/19. The viewing will be from 10-11 AM and the funeral will be at 11. Light Refreshment will follow, Burial will be private.

Using a paper called Five Wishes, we planned her funeral six years ago! In lieu of flowers, June requested that we have people donate to P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675 and/or The Gideon's International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214.

For a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
