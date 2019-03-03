|
June Rieur Kleban
Ardentown - Age 95, passed away peacefully March 1, 2019 after a very long and wonderful life.
June was born on a farm in Flagtown, NJ in 1923 and raised in Upper Montclair, NJ. A graduate of Montclair High School, she went on to attend what is now Douglas College, holding degrees in Agriculture and Library Science. As an undergraduate during WWII, she trained and worked on dairy farms as a volunteer with the Women's Land Army. After graduation, June worked as a research librarian at Rutgers University for Dr. Selman Waksman, and was in his employ when he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 'Physiology or Medicine' in 1952.
June held other jobs and voluntary positions as a librarian including working at the quaint Arden Library and her synagogue library. She later retired from many years working as a reference librarian at Delaware Technical and Community College. June was a very active volunteer, supporter, and participant in the Ardens, particularly with the Arden Craft Shop Museum and the Arden Club, as well as with many other organizations including the League of Women Voters, Hadassah, Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Congregation, and the Delaware Humanities Forum. She was a great supporter of the arts and along with her husband, had a deep interest in art from the Native American Cultures, Asia, and local artists.
She married in 1953 and settled in Arden, DE where she made her home for more than 65 years. June loved nature and adventure, and was an avid traveller into her 90s. June was a musician, cranking out honky-tonk piano tunes as well as improvised ditties. She spent many years leading the Arden Halloween Parade playing her accordian and would break into song when handed a ukulele.
Preceded in death by her spouse, Bernard Kleban; and two brothers, Jack (Betty) and Renan (Elaine) Rieur; she is survived by her children, Marcie (Richard) Eskin of Evanston, IL and Allan (Sharon) Kleban of Ardentown, DE; her grandchildren, Harry, Joseph (fiancee, Shani Abramowitz) and Lena Eskin, Jason (Olivia Haas) and Lilah Kleban; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Interment will follow at Carmel Hebrew Cemetery, 308 Morias Avenue, Millsville, NJ 08332. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the service beginning at 7:15 pm at the home of Allan and Sharon Kleban. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in June's name to her beloved Arden Craft Shop Museum (www.ardencraftshopmuseum.com) 1807 Millers Road, Arden, DE 19810.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019