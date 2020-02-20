Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Justa M. Santos


1929 - 2020
Justa M. Santos Obituary
Justa M. Santos

Wilmington - Justa M. Santos, 90, of Wilmington, DE went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Justa was born in Matanzas, Cuba on May 14, 1929. She came to the U.S. in 1976 and has resided in Delaware. Justa was a devoted mother and abuela to her son, Miguel Gonzalez (Linda); grandchildren, Lisa (Jesse), Michael (Rachael) and great grandchildren, Kaleena, Isabella, Haley, Maya and Evan.

A visitation will take place on Saturday February 22 from 9:30-10:30am followed by a service at 10:30am at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington 19803. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
