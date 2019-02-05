|
Justin (Dutch) L. Currey Sr.
Pine Grove, PA - Justin (Dutch) L. Currey Sr. of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Dutch was born on October 2, 1926 to Minerva Boyer and H. Elwood Currey. He also had a much loved stepfather, Charles (Herb) Walton of Kennett Square, PA.
Dutch graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1944 and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for two years until 1946. He was a tail gunner in WW2. When his plane crashed during a training mission, he and the pilot were rescued by a nearby vessel. Typical of the "Greatest Generation", Dutch never mentioned this incident to his family until he was 70 years old! He did not feel that the experience merited any discussion, and he was surprised at his family's interest in the details.
After his time in the service, Dutch briefly attended Penn State University in Hazleton. He decided to leave college during his first year to marry his high school sweetheart - the one and only true love of his life, Helen Marie Dunn. Shortly after their marriage Dutch and Helen moved to Wilmington, DE where he worked for the DuPont Company at the Edge-moor Plant for 37 years. After retiring from DuPont, Dutch drove a school bus for several years for the A.I. DuPont HS. Dutch had many friends who loved him for his great sense of humor, dependability, and reputation as a great husband and father. Everyone looked up to him as a great role model. He bowled competitively for many years and had dozens of trophies to show for it. Later he became an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds at the DuPont Country Club. Dutch was a fan of all Philadelphia sports for over 70 years and rarely missed an Eagles or Phillies game on television or radio.
Dutch is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Helen Marie Currey, an identical twin brother, Harry (Woody) Elwood Currey, a son, Maurice (Maurie) Kenneth Currey, and a grandson, Justin.
Dutch is survived by two sons, Justin L. Currey, Jr. of Pine Grove, PA, and Michael T. Currey, of Orangeville, PA, two brothers, Maurice (Pete) K. Currey (Doris) and Charles (Herbie) Walton (Pat). He is also survived by grandchildren, Dawn Townsend and husband Gary (his primary, fantastic and loving caretakers), Kimberly Winward (Lew), Jason Currey and Melissa Currey. In addition, "Pop Pop" was happy to spend time with his six great-grandchildren, Mikey, Seth, Gary, Austin, Alexis, and Rebecca - and his newborn great-great-granddaughter, Stella.
Dad, Pop Pop, Dutch will be greatly missed as a amazing role model for his family, a devoted father, a dedicated and loving husband, loyal brother, and the patriarch of the Currey clan. Anyone who knew him is a better person because they did.
Dutch will be laid to rest in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newark, Delaware with his wife, Helen, next to his brother Woody. A service honoring his full life will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 8th at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 5, 2019