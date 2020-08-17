1/1
Justina A. Spagnolo
1930 - 2020
Justina A. Spagnolo

Wilmington - Justina Antonia Spagnolo passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Wilmington on January 24, 1930 to Giovanni and Lucia (Pretto) Spagnolo, Justina lived most of her life in Wilmington's Little Italy. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, and a graduate of Wilmington High School. She enjoyed a diverse career, having been a publicity director for WTUX and a marketing manager for Kiel's furniture. She retired from the City of Wilmington in 1992.

Justina's life was marked by a love for her family, for lifelong learning, and for the arts. She was a voracious reader, particularly of philosophy and mysteries. She travelled independently and extensively throughout Europe, using her fluency in multiple languages, and developing conversational skills in additional languages. Justina had been a member of the Wilmington Opera Company, as well as several other local theater groups. Along with A. Dorothy Arthur, she was one of the original directors of St. Anthony of Padua's Via Crucis. She enjoyed visits to museums, theaters, and films - particularly when taking her nieces and nephews with her. Her sense of style was evident in her personal presentation, her décor, her crocheted projects, and even in the gifts she bestowed on her family and friends.

Justina is survived by her sister Margaret McConnell, her brother John Spagnolo, five nieces (Patty, Donna, Peggy, Terri, and Georgeanna), five nephews (Tom, Francis, Michael, Joseph, and Matthew), several great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Pierina, her brother Francis, and her nephews John M. Muth and John F. Spagnolo, Jr.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Those who wish to do so are invited to make contributions in her honor to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church or Padua Academy. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Sorry to hear of the loss of Justina, she was such a nice lady. In sympathy,
John J Samluk & Family
John
Acquaintance
