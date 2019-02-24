|
|
Kaitlyn N. Lewis
Newark - Kaitlyn N. Lewis, age 19, of Newark, DE, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Born in Newark, DE on October 17, 1999, she was the daughter of Robert C. Lewis Sr. and Sharon (Walsh) Lewis. Kaitlyn graduated from Newark HS in 2017.
She loved listening to music as it always put a smile on her face. Kaitlyn enjoyed being a cheerleader with Elkton Junior Football League for 8 years. Her fondest memories were made during time spent with her family and friends.
Kaitlyn is survived by her father, Robert C. Lewis, Sr.; mother, Sharon (Walsh) Lewis; brothers; Robert C. Lewis, Jr. and Mason M. Lewis; paternal grandfather, John P. Lewis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 12 noon, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019