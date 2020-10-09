Karel G. Toll
Glen Mills, PA - Karel G. Toll, age 96, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Maris Grove. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 9, 1924, son of the late Karel and Ruth (Greenlie) Toll. He lived in the Maris Grove community in Glen Mills for the past 11 years, and prior to that in New Castle, Delaware. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and served in the U. S. Navy (Seabees) during WWII. He worked for the DuPont company for over 50 years as a chemical engineer, retiring in 1990. Karel was a member of First Unitarian Church of Wilmington and a leader in the Unitarian Universalist Association. He was a tireless advocate for "UUism". A friend remembers that Karel used to say that there would be more Unitarian Universalists if only people knew about it and he went about helping people learn UU principles. He was a successful fundraiser for the church and the association and helped establish three new congregations in the Delaware area. He was a member of the President's Council of the UUA and a devoted trustee for the Starr King School of Ministry. Karel enjoyed bird watching, bell-ringing, jazz, and reading about the origins of life and the natural world. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Miles Toll, who died on April 22, 2018, and his brother, David G. Toll. Karel is survived by four children, Amy (Anthony) Redman, Christine (Doughan) Toll, Peter M. Toll, and Michael G. Toll; six grandchildren, Victor M. and Claire A. Redman, Luther K. Doughan, Paris L. Toll, and Andrew K. and Alice M. Toll; one great-granddaughter, Summer K. Doughan; and two sisters, Barbara T. Stille and Jean G. Toll. Donations in memory of Karel may be directed to First Unitarian Church, 730 Halstead Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or the Unitarian Universalist Association, Attn: Gift Processing, 24 Farnsworth St., Boston, MA 02210. A memorial service is being planned with date pending. Online condolences may be made at www.paganofuneralhome.com
