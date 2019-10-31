|
Karen Ann Kirby
Avondale - Karen Ann Kirby, 62, of Avondale, PA, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019, surrounded by her caring family. She will be particularly remembered for her generosity, optimism, humor, selflessness, and, above all, devotion to family and friends. Her fun-loving spirit brought joy to those around her until the very end.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11am on Saturday, Nov. 16th at Hockessin United Methodist Church, Hockessin, Delaware. The memorial service and Celebration of Life will begin at 11am. For charity preferences (in lieu of flowers), online condolences, and a more in-depth obituary, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, 2019