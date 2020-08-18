1/1
Karen B. Baker
Karen B. Baker

Georgetown - Karen B. Baker, 73, of Georgetown passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P. O Box 602, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:15 - 01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
