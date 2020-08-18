Karen B. Baker
Georgetown - Karen B. Baker, 73, of Georgetown passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P. O Box 602, Georgetown, DE 19947.
On line condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com