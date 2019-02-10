|
Karen E. Ballas
Newark - Karen E. Ballas, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Euclid, Ohio, Karen was the daughter of the late Melvin Earl and Frances Elizabeth (Ostrowski) Weseli. Karen was an avid reader and ice skater throughout her youth earning top honors in English at Euclid High School. Karen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in English and Education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio where she was a member of the Sigma Tau Delta English Society and the BG University Falconettes ice dance team.
Karen and her future husband, Robert A. Ballas met early in their college years, instantly knowing they were meant for each other and marrying in 1969. Before starting a family, Karen was a High School English teacher for many years in New Jersey and Delaware also advising the school newspapers. Over the years her students continue to communicate their thanks for her guidance and love during their student years.
Through the years, Karen enjoyed being at home raising her three sons and supporting her family. She was very active in her family and community activities including gardens clubs, Boy Scouts, PTA and school committees, tennis clubs and the Wilmington Flower Market. Karen's family was very active in Delaware sports, both as participants and coaches. Karen always opened her heart and home making all teammates feel part of her family.
Family was the center of Karen's world. She treasured being a doting mom and grandma. Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren. She always made everyone's birthdays, holidays and time with her special. There are many special family memories from summers spent at their beach home in Indian River, where Karen loved the ocean view of the sunrise and sunset. Karen will be remembered for her kind and giving heart, as well as her constant love and support. She spent her time making everyone around her happy. Whenever Karen was around, you always knew you were loved!
Karen is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert A. Ballas; her sons, Bradford W. Ballas and his wife, Kelly, Bryan A. Ballas and his wife, Cary, and Robert J. Ballas and his wife, Pamela; and her grandchildren, Quinlan, Hunter, Finlay, Cabry, Kaitlyn, Patrick, Emma, Ryan and Isabel.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE; St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707; or the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 East Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019