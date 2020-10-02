Karen F. Smith
New Castle - Karen Frances Smith, age 65, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Karen was a woman of faith who always put others before herself. Her primary focus in life was to spread the love of Jesus to everyone. Karen will be deeply missed.
Karen is survived by her life partner, Jimmy Jeppeson; daughters: Heather Reed (Ray), Sentel DeJesus (Edwin), Crystal Lehane (PJ), and Jami Lentelle (Paul); sons, Josiah Smith (Brittany Ivey) and James Jeppeson; grandchildren: Alex, Joseph, Mikayla, Ryan, Marisa, Isaiah, Jordan, Devon, Khaley, McKenzi, Denise, Mannix and Paulie; great-grandson, Elijah; and brothers: Joseph, Mark, and Paul John (Patty) Van Dusen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosemary Van Dusen.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Karen's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at New Castle Presbyterian Church Cemetery. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
