Destin, Fl - Karen Joyce (Mundy) Crede, age 60, of Destin, Florida, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with metastatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of David Crede, residing in Destin. Karen was born in Upland, PA on March 10, 1959, spent most of her life in Delaware.

She is the daughter of the late Lyle and Lillian Mundy, and is survived by her three sons, Wesley, Andrew, and Lee Warrington, two stepchildren, Erin and Justin Crede, and his wife Jessica, and two sweet grandchildren, Andrew and Ellie Warrington. Karen worked for the United States Postal Service for 36 years, retiring in June 2017. During her tenure, Karen served as Postmaster of Delaware City, Harrington, Georgetown, and Greenwood, plus OIC of Millsboro and Dover. Karen loved to read, garden and travel extensively with her beloved husband, Dave.

Services are private, and in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Destin Dog Park, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL 32541
Published in The News Journal on June 26, 2019
