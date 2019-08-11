|
Karen L. Brown
Newark - Karen L. Brown, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Karen was born to the late Walter Seddon and Celia Jones, both of New Castle. She attended William Penn High School, where she played in the marching band. She previously worked for Geriatric Services of DE and the Division of Child Mental Health, State of DE. Karen loved the beach and cherished her time spent in her second home in South Florida. She also treasured her Ginny Doll collection, and found much happiness traveling to various doll shows throughout the US.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, James G. Brown. She is also survived by her children, sons James and Michael, both of South Florida, and a daughter Mary Elizabeth Creedon and her husband Patrick, of Pike Creek. The lights of her life were her three grandsons Caleb, Braeden, and Gabriel. Karen was preceded in death by her eldest son Paul and her sister Barbara Bailey, of Bear. She is survived by a brother George Jones of Newark.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00AM Interment will follow the service at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019