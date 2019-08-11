Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Brown Obituary
Karen L. Brown

Newark - Karen L. Brown, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Karen was born to the late Walter Seddon and Celia Jones, both of New Castle. She attended William Penn High School, where she played in the marching band. She previously worked for Geriatric Services of DE and the Division of Child Mental Health, State of DE. Karen loved the beach and cherished her time spent in her second home in South Florida. She also treasured her Ginny Doll collection, and found much happiness traveling to various doll shows throughout the US.

Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, James G. Brown. She is also survived by her children, sons James and Michael, both of South Florida, and a daughter Mary Elizabeth Creedon and her husband Patrick, of Pike Creek. The lights of her life were her three grandsons Caleb, Braeden, and Gabriel. Karen was preceded in death by her eldest son Paul and her sister Barbara Bailey, of Bear. She is survived by a brother George Jones of Newark.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00AM Interment will follow the service at Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19805.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now