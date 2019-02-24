Services
Karen M. Montgomery


Karen M. Montgomery Obituary
Karen M. Montgomery

New Castle - Karen M. Montgomery, age 63, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on July 5, 1955, she was a daughter of the late Robert F. and Renolda J. (Johnston) Montgomery. Karen graduated from the University of Delaware in 1977. She went on to work for the Opportunity Center for more than 20 years. Karen had a passion for animals and devoted her life to the advocacy and welfare of cats.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Montgomery. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Kline (Jim) and Patricia King; brother, Steven Montgomery; and aunt, Zandra Johnston.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's memory to any animal rescue of your choice.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
