|
|
Karen M. Wisniewski
Newark - Karen M. Wisniewski, age 60, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lancaster, PA on March 3, 1959, she was a daughter of Mary (Schiedt) Lonzoni (Tony) and the late John and Catherine Groff. Karen worked as a clerk with Acme for 35 years.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to cook for her family and friends. Karen enjoyed relaxing in the water, especially at Indian River Inlet, 3R's, while some of her fondest memories were made tubing down the Brandywine with her family and friends. She was an avid Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed listening to music, especially Pink Floyd. Above all, she cherished and loved her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, Paul F. Wisniewski; son, Charles "Little" Mosley, Jr.; grandchildren, Felicia Mosley, Kayla Mitchell, Charles "Man" Mosley, III, Verdine "VJ" White, Jr. and Alon White; siblings, Charles Groff, Linda Murphy, Christine Henderson, David Groff and Thomas Groff (Chrissy); great-granddaughters, Malia White, Amya White and Brooklyn Mitchell; and many step-brothers and step-sisters, nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Karen's memory to the , 630 Churchmans Road, Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com.
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020