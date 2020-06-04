Karen Oswald
October 8, 1946 -
June 2, 2020
Karen was a treasure. She was a fantastic mother, a loving sister, an adventurous aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews, a loyal friend and an extraordinary person. Karen went to Conrad High School and then graduated from the University of Delaware where she made lifelong friends who continue to gather in Dewey Beach for a yearly reunion. After graduation she moved to Wildwood New Jersey where her caring nature led her to a career in social work. After she retired the real adventures started. Karen was always up for any new challenge whether it be riding horses, skydiving or riding her Harley motorcycle. Karen taught English in Poland for many years, hosted numerous international students for the summer, volunteered in Haiti after the devastating earthquake there and hosted Coast Guard cadets for Thanksgiving dinner. Karen travelled the world visiting Europe, New Zealand and Australia and cruised down the Amazon. Perhaps her greatest adventure was volunteering in various state parks every winter. Safely ensconced in her massive RV, she would travel to a different state every year to explore the country. She was never happier than when she was traveling. Sadly her extraordinary life came to an end when she was ravaged by dementia which robbed the world of such a tremendous person.
Karen is survived by her daughter Miranda Watson( Brian ) of Huntsville Alabama, her son Loren Oswald ( Beth )of Springfield Pennsylvania, her brother Lawrence Maucher of Salem Oregon, her sisters Marcia Cloud(Peter )and Nancy Sheehan Kirk (Martin) both of Wilmington, her grandchildren Gabriel and Alexa Watson and her long time companion John Paxton. Services will be private but Karen would have wanted donations to Heiffer International,1 World Avenue, Little Rock AR 72202 or Doctors Without Borders,40 Rector Street,New York 1000
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.