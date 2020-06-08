Karin DiSantoGarnet Valley - Karin DiSanto (Sheatler) age 61, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania died on June 6, 2020. She fought a valiant 15-month battle against neuroendocrine carcinoma. Karin was born on April 5, 1959 to Dale and Nancy Sheatler. She grew up in Claymont, Delaware with her sisters Deb and Sue. Karin was a proud 1977 graduate of Claymont High School.Karin was most well-known for her beautiful smile and kind soul. She made friends wherever she went. Karin was a loyal friend who would go out of her way to help people. She often thought of the needs of others before considering her own needs. Karin was devoted to her family, especially her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. In 2007, she became "Mimi" when her oldest grandchild was born. She relished that title and spent as much time as she could with her four grandchildren.Karin worked for 20 years as an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant at Brandywine Pediatrics in Wilmington, Delaware. She took great joy in helping moms and babies establish and sustain their breastfeeding relationships. Karin and her husband, Dr. Joe DiSanto, spoke at conferences across the country on the benefits of breastfeeding for moms and babies alike.Karin loved organizing family get togethers, bowling, gardening, reading, spending time at the beach, and traveling. She was a life-long active member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Wilmington, Delaware. She enjoyed participating in a variety of volunteer activities through the church.Karin is survived by a large, loving family- her parents, Dale and Nancy Sheatler; her husband, Joe DiSanto, M.D.; her daughters, Karianne Sparks (Adam Dillaha), Deanna Traugott (Eric Traugott); her sisters, Sue Sweeney (David Gregorio), Deb Bolin; her grandchildren, James Sparks, Delia Sparks, Emily Traugott, and Samantha Traugott; and her nieces and nephew, Louise Bolin, Nicole Bowers, Jaclyn Smagala, and Dan Sweeney.Services will be private. A public celebration of Karin's life will be held in the near future.