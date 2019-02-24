Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Wilmington - Karin W. Finn passed away peacefully with her sons by her side on Thursday, February 21. She was born in Augsburg, Germany where she met and married the father of her children. She immigrated to the United States in 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas, in 1985. She is survived by him and his three sons, Kevin, Chris and Brian; and by her sons, Joseph and Anthony. Karin enjoyed spending time with her family and friends shopping and at the Delaware beaches. She was an animal lover, and particularly devoted to her dogs, Kara and Gucci. A viewing will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy.) on Wednesday, February 27 from 10-11 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
