|
|
Heaven gained another angel when Karl Stubbins, age 89, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Karl S. Stubbins Sr. and Josephine Stubbins. Karl graduated from Northeast High School and Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. He was a concert pianist and music was his world. For the past thirty years, Karl also worked as an optometrist for Vision Center of Delaware, where he made many friends. Karl was a Marine and served his country during the Korean War. He really loved this country!
Karl was predeceased by his mother and father; sisters, Vivian and Evelyn; wife, Charlotte; daughter, Patricia Waller; and grandson, Alan Pyle. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Pat Tetansky; his daughters, Mary Yarnall and April Garr (fiancé, Bruce Irelan). He also leaves Jack and Judy McClafferty, Sandy and Rich Anderson, Amy Farrell, Brinley Farrell and his family at Vision Center of Delaware; dear friends, Dave and Peggy Mitchell; grandchildren: Amanda Gill, Kim Mears, David Yarnall, Barbara Miller (Sean), Jessica Craig (Scott), Dana Buttorff (Nathan), Jason McClafferty (Vanessa), and Daniel Anderson (Angell); and great-grandchildren: Aria, Hannah, Zachary, Luca, Nico, Jacob and Emilia.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Colerain Baptist Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536 on November 1, 2019, at 10:30 am. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019