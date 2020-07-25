1/1
Karl Schmidt
1934 - 2020
Karl Schmidt

Townsend - Karl H. Schmidt born Dec. 21, 1934, passed away peacefully on Thurs., July 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Thurs., July 30th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE 19709. Visitation will be from 11 am - 12 pm. Service will begin at Noon. Interment with military honors will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to read full obituary.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
JUL
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
