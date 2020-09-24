1/1
Katherine "Kucharzyk" Angeloro
Katherine "Kucharzyk" Angeloro

Concord, NH - Katie, Age 43, formerly from Wilmington DE passed away September 9, 2020. She was born in Wilmington DE to Mary and Jim Kucharzyk.

Kate graduated from Wilmington HS 1995 and University of Delaware 2000

Katie is survived by her husband Seth Angeloro, two children, Isobel age 9 and Isaac age 6, her mother Mary Kucharzyk, brother James Kucharzyk, his wife Donya and children Amanda and James, Aunt Bettijane Testerman, Aunt Margaret Eipper, Cousins, Mary Beth Simmons, John Eipper, Alice Milder and best friend Kitty Heard

She was predeceased by her father Jim Kucharzyk, grandparents, Uncle Jack Eipper and Aunt Doris Terranova.

After a courageous battle with cancer for two years, she died at home in Concord, NH. Katie will be deeply missed by family and friends. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her children's college fund at www.gofundme.com/f/yue95-katie.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
