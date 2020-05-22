Katherine Ann Northey
Claymont - Katherine Ann Northey, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY, the daughter of the late Margaret (Harmon) and Thomas Cullen and a 1959 graduate of Dobbs Ferry HS. The family moved to Delaware in 1976. Caring for and raising children was an integral part of Katherine's life, first and foremost her own five children, then kids from the neighborhood who came to her home for daycare for over 10 years, and then eventually her eleven grandchildren. After her children grew up, she later worked at the Silverside Medical Center as a medical billing specialist eventually retiring in 2007.
Perhaps her greatest joy, after being a mother, was becoming a grandmother. Northey Sunday Dinners are legendary where Katherine's home cooked meals have been enjoyed by family, friends, and pets for decades. She also cherished the annual Northey Family Beach Vacation, which began in Montauk in 1968 and continued for the last 40 years at Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Katherine loved to travel and often the destination did not really matter, she and her husband went on over 30 cruises around the world and would travel to Florida a couple of times a year to visit friends and attend reunions. Reading was also a passion that she shared with her sister. Katherine was a long-time member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, and volunteered at bingo and the parish carnival.
Katherine is survived by her husband of 57 years, William F. Northey, Sr., 5 children, William, Jr., Patricia Johnson (Rick), Scott (Maureen), Brian (Tess) and Jeffrey (Colleen); 11 grandchildren, Sebastian, Emma, Evan, Ryan, Maggie, Shannon, Drew, Zach, Maura, Brenna and Cullen; a brother, John and sisters, Mary and Sheila. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Thomas, Francis and Edward and a sister Margaret.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge all the family, friends, and colleagues who sent well wishes, prayers, help, support, and food through these difficult times. Special gratitude to the Knights of Columbus from the Christopher Council, especially Larry, Rick, Jason, Jack, Charlie, Doug, Dave, Paul, Chris, Pete, and Mike who built an en suite for Katherine in record time. To all the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who cared for Katherine the last 3 months, the family will be eternally grateful for your dedication, skill, and perhaps most of all your compassion. A heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at Christiana Care's Neuro Intensive Care Unit who made Katherine's last day on this earth a peaceful one.
Burial will be held privately and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Claymont - Katherine Ann Northey, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY, the daughter of the late Margaret (Harmon) and Thomas Cullen and a 1959 graduate of Dobbs Ferry HS. The family moved to Delaware in 1976. Caring for and raising children was an integral part of Katherine's life, first and foremost her own five children, then kids from the neighborhood who came to her home for daycare for over 10 years, and then eventually her eleven grandchildren. After her children grew up, she later worked at the Silverside Medical Center as a medical billing specialist eventually retiring in 2007.
Perhaps her greatest joy, after being a mother, was becoming a grandmother. Northey Sunday Dinners are legendary where Katherine's home cooked meals have been enjoyed by family, friends, and pets for decades. She also cherished the annual Northey Family Beach Vacation, which began in Montauk in 1968 and continued for the last 40 years at Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Katherine loved to travel and often the destination did not really matter, she and her husband went on over 30 cruises around the world and would travel to Florida a couple of times a year to visit friends and attend reunions. Reading was also a passion that she shared with her sister. Katherine was a long-time member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, and volunteered at bingo and the parish carnival.
Katherine is survived by her husband of 57 years, William F. Northey, Sr., 5 children, William, Jr., Patricia Johnson (Rick), Scott (Maureen), Brian (Tess) and Jeffrey (Colleen); 11 grandchildren, Sebastian, Emma, Evan, Ryan, Maggie, Shannon, Drew, Zach, Maura, Brenna and Cullen; a brother, John and sisters, Mary and Sheila. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Thomas, Francis and Edward and a sister Margaret.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge all the family, friends, and colleagues who sent well wishes, prayers, help, support, and food through these difficult times. Special gratitude to the Knights of Columbus from the Christopher Council, especially Larry, Rick, Jason, Jack, Charlie, Doug, Dave, Paul, Chris, Pete, and Mike who built an en suite for Katherine in record time. To all the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who cared for Katherine the last 3 months, the family will be eternally grateful for your dedication, skill, and perhaps most of all your compassion. A heartfelt "thank you" to the staff at Christiana Care's Neuro Intensive Care Unit who made Katherine's last day on this earth a peaceful one.
Burial will be held privately and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.