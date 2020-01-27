|
|
Katherine "Kitty" Derrickson Norgan
Seaford - Katherine "Kitty" Derrickson Norgan, age 95, of Seaford, DE passed away on January 24, 2020.
Kitty was born on May 11, 1924 in Rehoboth Beach, DE, the daughter of the late Capt. Paul and Alice Derrickson. She was preceded in death by her husband Cyrus Barrett Norgan in 2014, her daughter Carole Kay Wheeler and her grandson, Adam James Travatello.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Ann Crockett (Gene), granddaughters, Lisa Carole Hastings-Sheppard (David) and Jennifer Michelle Adkins (Mike), great grandchildren Jacob, Benjamin and Brianna.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church for over 60 years, a member of Esther's Circle, the Seaford Golf & Country for over 50 years. Kitty belonged to several bridge clubs through the years and loved sewing, knitting, chrocheting, gardening and tending flowers.
She dearly loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be on Thursday, January 30th at 2 PM at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Streets, where friends may call at the Wesley Lounge from 1 to 2.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation may be made to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020