Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
521 Harmony St
New Castle, DE
View Map
Katherine Edna Ferguson


1932 - 2019
Katherine Edna Ferguson Obituary
Katherine Edna Ferguson

New Castle - Kay Ferguson went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born November 1, 1932 in Carbondale, PA, where she would meet and marry her husband, Glenn of 66 years. Kay spent 57 years as a homemaker. She loved to bake and spend time at the beach with Bob and Anne. Kay never had a bad word for anybody, unless it was an umpire who made a bad call against her beloved Phillies.

Kay was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise; her 3 brothers; and a grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughter, Debbie (John); sister, Anne (Bobby); brothers, Joe, and Robert; as well as 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St, New Castle, DE on Friday, July 5 at 12:00 noon. A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:30 am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 West 6th St, New Castle. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019
