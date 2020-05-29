Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Montgomery
Wilmington - Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Montgomery, age 38, of Wilmington, DE, left this Earth suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020. A beautiful light has been extinguished. Her sweet smile and beautiful soul will be forever missed. Katie lived every day for her children and they were her world. Her sweet and caring nature was demonstrated from an early age and she was always there to offer a smile or helping hand to others in need. While her passing has left a devastating void in our family, we are comforted in knowing she is wrapped in the loving embrace of her brother.
Born in Newark, DE on February 24, 1982, she was a daughter of Robert P. and Mary Ann (O'Neill) Montgomery, Sr. Katie graduated from William Penn High School in 2000, and was a dedicated employee of New Castle County since 2005. She spread her joy and touched the lives of many.
Katie was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel A. Montgomery; Maternal Grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth O'Neill; as well as her Paternal Grandparents, Newlin and Catherine Montgomery.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of their mother are her children, Ajalyse Ortiz and Christion Ortiz. She is also survived by her parents, Mary Ann and Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Sr.; brother, Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Jr. (Kim); sister, Karen Lyons (Kevin); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and a celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. For those that wish to honor Katie's memory, we ask that you simply reach out or extend a kind smile or gesture to someone that may need it.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a trust established for her children's future education. Donations should be made payable to Robert P. Montgomery, Sr., c/o Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.