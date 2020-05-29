Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Montgomery
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Montgomery

Wilmington - Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Montgomery, age 38, of Wilmington, DE, left this Earth suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020. A beautiful light has been extinguished. Her sweet smile and beautiful soul will be forever missed. Katie lived every day for her children and they were her world. Her sweet and caring nature was demonstrated from an early age and she was always there to offer a smile or helping hand to others in need. While her passing has left a devastating void in our family, we are comforted in knowing she is wrapped in the loving embrace of her brother.

Born in Newark, DE on February 24, 1982, she was a daughter of Robert P. and Mary Ann (O'Neill) Montgomery, Sr. Katie graduated from William Penn High School in 2000, and was a dedicated employee of New Castle County since 2005. She spread her joy and touched the lives of many.

Katie was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel A. Montgomery; Maternal Grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth O'Neill; as well as her Paternal Grandparents, Newlin and Catherine Montgomery.

Left to cherish the wonderful memories they hold of their mother are her children, Ajalyse Ortiz and Christion Ortiz. She is also survived by her parents, Mary Ann and Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Sr.; brother, Robert "Bob" Montgomery, Jr. (Kim); sister, Karen Lyons (Kevin); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private and a celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. For those that wish to honor Katie's memory, we ask that you simply reach out or extend a kind smile or gesture to someone that may need it.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a trust established for her children's future education. Donations should be made payable to Robert P. Montgomery, Sr., c/o Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved