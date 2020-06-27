Katherine Johnson "Kay" Blumberg
1938 - 2020
Wilmington - Katherine Johnson Blumberg, age 81, passed away peacefully in her Wilmington home on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1938 in Greenville, Michigan to Albert F. and Martha C. Johnson. Kay is survived by her brother, Michael F. Johnson (Carolyn), her four children: Jeffrey A.; Steven M. (Kathleen); Susan E. (Paul) Morrison; Sarah F. (Trevor) Good; their father, Jerald A. Blumberg; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and special friend, Irene P. Blumberg.

Kay brought class, grace and wit to each role in her life. She was homemaker extraordinaire, easily relocating her four children more than twenty times during their upbringing, including as far as Tokyo and Geneva. She made friends easily and continued to be a proud member of the "BG's" (best girlfriends) from the Greenville High School Class of 1956. While living in Japan, she established a strong support group for other American families living abroad. Kay was a lifelong learner with a passion for history, gardening, and the arts. She enrolled in college courses in each new place she lived. She particularly enjoyed horticulture, earning multiple certifications from Longwood Gardens. Her gardens were her pride and joy, particularly her hostas. She was also a Master of Ikebana and, just this past winter, continued education in art history near her home in Vero Beach, Florida. She was just six credits shy of earning a bachelor's degree. She was also passionate about travel and shared this with her grandchildren, each of whom she took on domestic and international adventures, including Venice, Czech Republic, Spain and Ireland to name a few. She was a generous donor to various charities including St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, Wounded Warriors, and The Special Olympics.

A celebration of life for Katherine will be held on Monday June 29, at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington 19803. Viewing will be from 1:30-3pm followed by the service at 3pm. Masked are required and seating for the service will be limited. A private burial will be held in Greenville, Michigan at a later date

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
