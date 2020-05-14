Katherine K. Kelleher
"Miss Kitty"
Wilmington - Katherine passed away peacefully, at her home, on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020.
She was 90 years old. Kitty retired from St. Francis Hospital. She also worked at Riverside Hospital, The former Medical Center of DE and Gaylords. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Tambellini, Margaret Dougherty and Mary Kelleher, and by her brother, John (Jack) Kelleher. Kitty is survived by her sister, Patricia Kelleher of West Chester, her brothers, Dennis Kelleher and his wife Eva of Kennett Square, PA and Daniel Kelleher and his wife Jean of Wilmington, DE as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 virus all funeral services will be held privately. The family asks that flowers be omitted and donations in memory of Kitty may be sent to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 or to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive Wilmington, DE 19805. To offer condolences please visit:
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.