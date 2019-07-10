|
|
Katherine Mattair
Irvine, CA - Katherine Mattair passed away on June 22 in Irvine, California at the age of 95.
Katherine was born in 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts as the first of nine children. Even before graduating from Dorchester High School, she had gone to work to help support her parents and siblings through the Great Depression and World War II. Katherine married Dorchester neighbor Robert Mattair in 1947, after he graduated from Harvard and served in the US Navy during the war. She continued to work as her husband earned a Ph.D. at Ohio State. Together they raised five children in Wilmington, Delaware.
Katherine never stopped supporting others as a wage earner or homemaker, returning to the work force in the 1970's to ensure her children got the higher education and opportunities she never had. She never ceased encouraging, praising and taking great pride in the success and advancement of subsequent generations of a wide network of family, neighbors and friends. Katherine always said that she had been very lucky in neighbors and friends.
She was an avid swimmer as a child and through most of her adult life. She was also a life-long lover of good literature, film and art, passionate about social justice, particularly civil rights, peace and AIDS research, and she instilled these traits in her children, who still sought her recommendations on what to read, watch, and see until her passing.
Katherine is pre-deceased by her husband, her daughter Ann, two sisters, and four brothers. She is survived by her four sons, Thomas, Peter, David, and Christopher, and a brother and sister. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and dozens of nephews and nieces, great-nephews-and-nieces, and chosen family. She will be buried with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery. The family appreciates all who have called our beloved Katherine a friend.
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019