Katherine Smith Laramore
Wilmington - Katherine "Betty" Smith Laramore, 92, passed away on February 4th at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Somerville, MA, on April 18, 1926, to Katherine and Earl Smith, she spent most of her life in Dover and then Wilmington. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Laramore and a grandson, Brandon Laramore.
She is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Keene at home and Nancy Ranlet (James) of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Shannon Keene (Brienne Spangler) of Harrisburg, PA, Tamitha Green (John) of Charlotte, NC, Samantha and Jessica Ranlet of Raleigh, NC, and Shawn Laramore of Bear, DE. Betty was also a loving great-grandmother to Tyde and Riglee Keene. Her two nieces, Sharon Forbes and Karen Howard of Middletown, DE, gave her much love and support in her lifetime.
Burial services were private. In lieu of flowers and donations Betty requested that you keep her memory alive and celebrate her life.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019