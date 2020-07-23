Kathleen A. (Bradley) FosterNew Castle - Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020.Kathy was born the youngest of three children to the late George and Nellie (Clark) Bradley. She was a proud Padua graduate. After graduation she worked for Davis Bus Co. driving a school bus for almost 20 years. Kathy also worked in the banking world as a fraud investigator for First USA, Juniper, and Barclays.Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother not only to her family but to everyone in her life. She will be dearly missed.She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Foster, Jr.Kathy is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Munzer (Mark), Eileen Woodie (Mark), and Tracy Foster; her 4 grandchildren; her sisters, Jeanette Walsh (Joseph) and Margaret Walsh; and a large loving extended family.The family would like to thank the staff of New Castle Rehabilitation for the compassionate care of Kathy over the past three years.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 5th and Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720, on Mon, Jul 27 at 11:30am. Friends may call at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE 19720 from 10-11 am. Interment will be private.