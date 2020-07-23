1/1
Kathleen A. (Bradley) Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen A. (Bradley) Foster

New Castle - Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020.

Kathy was born the youngest of three children to the late George and Nellie (Clark) Bradley. She was a proud Padua graduate. After graduation she worked for Davis Bus Co. driving a school bus for almost 20 years. Kathy also worked in the banking world as a fraud investigator for First USA, Juniper, and Barclays.

Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother not only to her family but to everyone in her life. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Foster, Jr.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Munzer (Mark), Eileen Woodie (Mark), and Tracy Foster; her 4 grandchildren; her sisters, Jeanette Walsh (Joseph) and Margaret Walsh; and a large loving extended family.

The family would like to thank the staff of New Castle Rehabilitation for the compassionate care of Kathy over the past three years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 5th and Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720, on Mon, Jul 27 at 11:30am. Friends may call at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE 19720 from 10-11 am. Interment will be private.

www.delawarefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Krienen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved