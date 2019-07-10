|
|
Kathleen A. Kelley
Wilmington - Kathleen A. Kelley, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Kathleen was the daughter of Edward and Anna (Muldoon) McLaughlin . She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and received an AA Degree in Business Administration from Del Tech at the age of 60. Born and raised in Browntown, she worked for Hercules, Café Continental, and Sears. Kathleen was affectionately known as "Granny". She was a hard-working individual who took up to four buses a day to her job until she retired. She was a devout Catholic who watched EWTN every day. Always thinking of others before herself, she would regularly make food such as her famous caramel apples for the kids in Browntown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sisters, Frances McLaughlin, Betty Jannaman and brother, Edward McLaughlin. Kathleen is survived by her sisters, Marjorie Bredin & Joan Davis. She will be missed her son, Kevin F. Kelley Sr. and daughter in-law, Elise (Reed) as well as her grandchildren, Kevin F. Kelley Jr., Sean Kelley, and Ryan Kelley. A special thanks to her niece Kathy Jannaman for all her loving support. She is also survived by a host of other nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 PM at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 809 S. Broom St. Wilmington, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the church on Friday, July 12, at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held at Cathedral Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Kathleen's name to St. Elizabeth R.C. Church.
www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019