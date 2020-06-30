Kathleen Ann Karl
Newark - Kathleen Ann Karl, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Born in Port Huron, MI on July 16, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Catherine A. (Schwartz) Karl. Kathleen graduated from Christiana Senior High School in 1965. Following graduation, she went to work at the 5 and Dime store in Newark. Kathleen later worked at Avon, MeadWestvaco and for the past ten plus years at Christiana Care Hospital. Kathleen enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a soft, loving heart for cats and enjoyed taking care of her beloved, Lacy, and five stray cats.
Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Mary E. Karl, Judith A. McCorkle, Thomas M. Karl and Richard F. Karl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.