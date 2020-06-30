Kathleen Ann Karl
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Ann Karl

Newark - Kathleen Ann Karl, age 72, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born in Port Huron, MI on July 16, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Catherine A. (Schwartz) Karl. Kathleen graduated from Christiana Senior High School in 1965. Following graduation, she went to work at the 5 and Dime store in Newark. Kathleen later worked at Avon, MeadWestvaco and for the past ten plus years at Christiana Care Hospital. Kathleen enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a soft, loving heart for cats and enjoyed taking care of her beloved, Lacy, and five stray cats.

Kathleen is survived by her siblings, Mary E. Karl, Judith A. McCorkle, Thomas M. Karl and Richard F. Karl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved