Rev. Kathleen Bond Scobell Benson
Greenville - Kathleen Bond Scobell Benson, longtime resident of Methodist Country House in Greenville, DE, ascended from this realm on Sunday July 21, 2019 at 5:50 AM at the age of 90.
She is survived by her brother, Henry Bond, and family; her children: Katey Scobell (Eliot), Peter Scobell (Jonnie) & Mary Lebeis (Ricardo) and their families.
She was predeceased by her husbands The Rev. John Scobell and The Rev. Robert Benson.
Kay was born in Chattanooga, TN and grew up on Lookout Mountain, TN. She graduated from Girls Preparatory School (HS), Ward Belmont (AA), Vanderbilt University (BA), University of Delaware (MEd) & Lancaster Theological Seminary (MDiv).
She taught at Brandywine College before becoming the first woman to be ordained by the Episcopal Diocese of Delaware. She held many positions in the church including Vicar and Priest in Resident. She was on the Diocesan Council and the Standing Committee.
Her Ministry touched, lifted and saved many people. She was an advocate for civil rights and a pioneer for the woman's movement. She will be missed dearly by so many.
The memorial service for Kathleen will be held August 2 at 10 AM at Church of the Ascension, Claymont DE.
