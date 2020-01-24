|
Kathleen "Kathy" Clymer
Newark - Kathleen "Kathy" Clymer, age 63, of Newark, DE passed away in her home on January 22, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
Kathy was born in New Castle, DE, the daughter of Francis and Margaret Clough, where she grew up with her older brother, Francis, and younger sister, Margaret. After graduating from St. Mark's High School and the Wilmington School of Nursing, Kathy devoted her life to helping others, working as a postpartum nurse at St. Francis Hospital for 38 years. She made lifelong friends in this line of work, who joined her in sharing stories and laughs at her monthly book club and yearly Christmas shopping trip to Rehoboth Beach.
Above all else, Kathy was an incredible mother and wife, whose kind spirit, gentle nature, and sense of humor made her the true heart and soul of the family. Her boundless patience and sense of humor kept her sane in a house full of dudes. She would make countless sacrifices for her children, even if it meant devoting the little downtime she had after an exhausting day at work to get them to sporting events or to the local comic book shop. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, watching movies, and spending Sunday afternoons in her recliner by the fire.
Her memory lives on through her husband of 44 years, Jack E. Clymer and her children, Brian F. Clymer and his wife Kelly, Gregory J. Clymer, and grandson, Henry O. Clymer.
The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their tireless assistance.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/ to assist with further studies that may help others suffering from this disease.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020