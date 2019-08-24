|
Kathleen D. Hanna
Yorklyn, DE - Kathleen Dianna Hanna passed away Friday, August 16th after a courageous 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was surrounded by her family in the comfort of her Yorklyn, DE home. She was 68 years old.
Kathy was born in Wilmington, DE and was a graduate of McKean High School and Neumann College. She worked for the DuPont Company and retired in 1998 after a 30- year career. Afterwards, she became a yoga teacher and taught in the Hockessin area for several years.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark Hanna, daughters Kristin (Travis) Bullock and Shelby (Adam) Bennett, her four grandchildren, Cameron and Wyatt Bullock and Remy and Jack Bennett, her father Francis P Dianna and her brother, Francis P Dianna Jr. She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris M Dianna.
Kathy was a beautiful soul and an anchor to her family - a loving and supportive wife and mother. Her passion for yoga and holistic healing inspired all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
Services will be private. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryanddharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019