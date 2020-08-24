Kathleen Harvey
Odessa - Kathy passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2020. Kathy was born in Wilmington, Delaware to her parents Joseph and Dorothy Horvath. She and her three siblings attended A.I duPont High School.
Kathy spent her time experiencing the wonder of the outdoors. Whether it was admiring a tiny hummingbird or catching a glimpse of a wild turkey or deer, she relished every moment. She especially enjoyed sunrises and sunsets over the Appoquinimink river at her home in Odessa.
Those who knew her well, knew she could often be found at the Old Academy. Kathy served as Mayor of Odessa for over 20 years. She dedicated her time to preserving the town's heritage. She also worked for Delaware Wild Lands, helping preserve Delaware's wildlife and wetlands.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Holger "Rusty" Harvey. She is survived by her daughter Alice Browning and two stepsons William Russell and Robert Wayne.
A memorial gathering will be held in Odessa on September 1st from 5pm to 8pm at the Odessa Bank, 201 Main St., Odessa, DE. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Historic Odessa Foundation, P.O. Box 697, Odessa, DE 19730 or Delaware Wild Lands, Inc., P.O. Box 505, Odessa, DE 19730.
In true fashion, Kathy's final words would be "See ya, Bye".
