Kathleen Helen Duus Haideri
Newark - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Kathleen Helen Duus Haideri of Newark, DE on August 1, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Kathy was born April 10, 1943 in Wilmington, Delaware to Henry and Phyllis Duus. She graduated from Ursuline Academy High School in 1961 and earned a BS and MS in Education from The University of Delaware. She married Abdul Qadir Haideri, an electrical engineer working for DuPont, in 1966 and they shared a very loving happy life together. She taught part time for many years, and was an expert student counselor. She was an avid sportsman who played basketball, tennis and coached tennis at local high schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents: grandson, Noah McFarland: and her sister-in-law and dear friend Maryanne Duus.
She is survived by her siblings Henry Duus, Kristen (John) Sklarz, Patricia (Rick) Ochs: her longtime friend and husband, Abdul: their three daughters, Nasreen Haideri (Bill McFarland), Sherry Haideri (Rob O'Toole) and Anisa (Dan) Parks: seven grandchildren, who all adored her; Liam, Maggie and Jaime McFarland, Gabriel and Kayla O'Toole, Nicholas and Lucas Parks, and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kathy was a generous, selfless, loving spirit. Some people tell their stories out loud, others quietly, without fanfare touch the lives and hearts of everyone who knows them. This was our Kathy.
Due to current health concerns, funeral services will be held privately. We will plan a celebration of Kathy's life at a future time. For now, please join our memorial site: https://www.forevermissed.com/kathy-duus-haideri/about
If you would like to honor mom, gift donations can be made to Newark Parks and Recreation via check and sent to 220 South Main Street, Newark, Delaware 19711. Please annotate purpose in memo of check.