Kathleen J. Maccari
Elkton - Kathleen J. Maccari, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Hockessin, DE on January 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Mary A. (Kelly) Chambers. Kathleen was a graduate of the class of 1957 from Conrad High School in Wilmington. She worked at Gore Associates as a garment tech, where she developed a test to find where the garments were leaking thus saving time and increasing efficiency.
Kathleen was always there to help, whether it was to listen to a problem, give a hug or do whatever it took to make you smile. She was always gracious and charitable; Kathleen would give her last dime if someone needed it. She looked forward to the holidays every year and decorating her home. Kathleen loved animals, especially her dogs, Georgia and Mary. She fought very hard to overcome her illness, never complained, and always appreciated those caregivers who were so good to her. Kathleen had a way of making everyone feel special. It was easy for her to do so because every life she touched, or everyone who had touched her life, was precious to her. From her kind voice, to her infectious smile, she made everyone feel better.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Orlando J. Maccari; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Paul Maccari (Donna), James Maccari and Ronald Maccari; sister, Marie Spencer; grandchildren, Nicole Helm (Charles), Jennifer Rongstad (Kraig), Jason Maccari (Katherine), Richard Maccari (Ashley), Juliana Maccari, and Olivia Maccari; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Hermon Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.