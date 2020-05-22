Kathleen J. Maccari
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen J. Maccari

Elkton - Kathleen J. Maccari, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born in Hockessin, DE on January 4, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Mary A. (Kelly) Chambers. Kathleen was a graduate of the class of 1957 from Conrad High School in Wilmington. She worked at Gore Associates as a garment tech, where she developed a test to find where the garments were leaking thus saving time and increasing efficiency.

Kathleen was always there to help, whether it was to listen to a problem, give a hug or do whatever it took to make you smile. She was always gracious and charitable; Kathleen would give her last dime if someone needed it. She looked forward to the holidays every year and decorating her home. Kathleen loved animals, especially her dogs, Georgia and Mary. She fought very hard to overcome her illness, never complained, and always appreciated those caregivers who were so good to her. Kathleen had a way of making everyone feel special. It was easy for her to do so because every life she touched, or everyone who had touched her life, was precious to her. From her kind voice, to her infectious smile, she made everyone feel better.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Orlando J. Maccari; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Paul Maccari (Donna), James Maccari and Ronald Maccari; sister, Marie Spencer; grandchildren, Nicole Helm (Charles), Jennifer Rongstad (Kraig), Jason Maccari (Katherine), Richard Maccari (Ashley), Juliana Maccari, and Olivia Maccari; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Hermon Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved