Kathleen Kenny Murphy
Kathleen Kenny Murphy

Wilmington - Kathleen Murphy (nee Kenny) passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jack, and her children Dan (Mary Kay) Murphy, Jack (Alicia) Murphy, Kathy (Mike) Casey, and Annemarie (Gio) Leone. She adored being Nana to her eleven grandchildren: John, Danny, Bridget, Colleen, Nora, Tommy, Brendan, Claire, Giovanni, Marty, and Kiera. Kathleen is also survived by her sisters Mary Kane, Patricia (Greg) Roos, Franny (Dave) Senn, and Gerre Lynn, her sisters-in-law Maureen Dougherty and Sister Sheila Murphy, RSM, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Bridget Kenny, sisters-in-law Helen Wusinich and Karen Murphy, brothers-in-law Franny Kane, Tom Lynn, and Jim Wusinich.

Kathleen grew up in North Philadelphia. She is a graduate of John W. Hallahan Girls' High School and Miseracordia School of Nursing.

Kathleen began her career helping others as a nurse at Philadelphia General Hospital. She took some time away from nursing to raise her family before returning to care for residents at several long-term care facilities in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Kathleen enjoyed raising her children and took such joy supporting her grandchildren in their various accomplishments.

She was an instant friend to anyone who met her. Kathleen had many long-term friendships, especially with her Beacon Hill neighbors and the special group of ladies known as "The Hotdog Mothers".

Kathleen was a longtime parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where she participated in the Outreach program.

Kathleen will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.

Visitation will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, November 9th, and from 9:30-10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 10th. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10th. Interment will be private. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and capacity requirements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
