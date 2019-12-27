|
Kathleen Krygier Lewis
Montchanin - Kathleen Krygier Lewis, age 83, died 12/25/19, after a long illness, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.
Kathi is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Felicia Lewis Elnaggar (Michael David Smith) and Jeni Lewis Cramer (Michael); grandsons Jackson Cramer and Nate Cramer; a great-grandson, Kai Ericson Liekweg (son of Sofia Felicia [nee Elnaggar] and her widower, Eric William Liekweg); a sister, Patricia Krygier Scott; dear family friends Eric Hamlen and Michelle Snyder; and many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted E. Lewis, her parents, Stanley James and Felicia (Bartoszek) Krygier, and granddaughter, Sofia Felicia (Elnaggar) Liekweg.
A life-long Delawarean, Kathi was born in Dover and later moved to Wilmington. She received her high school diploma from Dana Hall, then a Bachelor of Arts in Biology after attending Wellesley University and Marymount College. She completed her secretarial degree at Katharine Gibbs.
She worked for the DuPont Co. (where she met her beloved husband Ted), and then held three private secretarial positions while raising her children. With her husband, she was co-owner of Design-a-Sign/Banacom. Later, she found a passion teaching Protocol and Etiquette at Tall Oaks Classical School, where she adored the students and faculty.
She was a member of the Junior League of Wilmington, PEO, Jewelry Club of Delaware, First Unitarian Church of Wilmington and St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Church. Later in life, she completed a degree in mixology at Philadelphia School of Bartending. Kathi trained to be a Master Gardener with the University of Delaware and, on multiple occasions, declared deer a varmint.
She also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, growing exotic plants and orchids, and collecting costume jewelry and vintage hats. She was well known for her raspberry jam, making hundreds of jars each summer to give to family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd, Wilmington, from 9:00 am until 10:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or to the New Castle County Master Gardener Gift Fund at the University of Delaware in memory of Kathi Lewis. Please send contributions to: University of Delaware, Gifts Processing, 83 E. Main St, 3rd Fl., Newark, DE 19716. Make checks payable to "University of Delaware" and include "in memory of Kathi Lewis" on the memo line.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019