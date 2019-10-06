|
|
Kathleen "Katie" L. Whisler
Wilmington - Kathleen "Katie" L. Whisler, age 92, of Wilmington, DE, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior and her loved ones who have gone before on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, after a long illness. Katie was born June 24, 1927, in Peru, IN, the only child of the late Norman Peters and Lucille (Struble) Peters. She met her husband of 72 years, William (Bill) Whisler, in the first grade and they were high school sweethearts. Katie was attending Manchester College before they were married October 27, 1946, soon after Bill received his commission in the US Army. After a very short honeymoon, Bill sailed for Germany. Katie joined him after several months and their son, William Jr., was born in Bad Constatt, Germany in January 1948. Upon her husband's separation from active duty in the army the family returned to Indiana where Bill attended Indiana University. In 1950 the family moved to Wilmington, DE when Bill was employed by DuPont. Daughters, Penny (Whisler) Thomas and Mary Whisler are native Delawareans having been born in Wilmington. Katie was a 63-year member of Marshallton United Methodist Church. She served as a member of the Administrative Board and on several committees: Trustees, Social Concerns, Parsonage Committee, Altar Guild, and Funeral Meals. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer for many years. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and organized and served as leader of three Girl Scout Brownie troops while her daughters were growing up. Katie was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - always available for babysitting and overnight and weekend visits. She loved to sew and made many of her daughters' clothes including their wedding gowns. She was a dedicated craftswoman involving a large number of different crafts, but her specialty was embroidery and counted cross-stitch. Katie loved to cook for her family and friends. She greatly enjoyed reading and gardening. She was also an avid observer and feeder of hummingbirds. Katie enjoyed traveling especially after her husband's retirement, visiting most of the continental states of the US, Alaska, western Canada and the Eastern Maritime Provinces, the British Isles, Ireland and continental Europe.
Katie is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Penny Thomas of Bear, DE and Mary Whisler of Newark, DE; daughter-in-law Tomi Whisler of Dover, DE; grandsons: Jeffrey Whisler (Amber) of Seattle WA, Wilfred LeVasseur of Newark, DE, and William III of Port Richey, FL; great-granddaughter, Katia Whisler; 4 step-granddaughters: Elizabeth, Megan, Haley, and Emily Diven; long-time dear friends, Martha Hutts and Kathleen "Kappy" Stevens; and several cousins in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her son, William Whisler, Jr; son-in-law, Thomas Thomas; and dear friends: Mary Jo Thomas, Betty Lou Ward, and Doris Gooding.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Marshallton United Methodist Church, 105 Stanton Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a service in celebration of Katie's life at 11 AM. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank the dedicated staffs of Seasons Hospice (especially Nurse Jonell and aide, Lydia) and Homewatch Caregivers (especially aides Triana and Marie). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katie's memory to Marshallton United Methodist Church or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. for directions or to send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019