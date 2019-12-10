|
Kathleen M. Bufano
Newark - Kathleen Mary Bufano, age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away from post-surgical complications on Friday, December 6, 2019 while visiting family in Florida.
She was born in Chester, PA, daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Clark) Stradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Henry "Harry" N. Bufano, Jr. in February of this year. They are now together again.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School and dedicated her life to raising her family. Later in life, she worked as a receptionist and retired from Stonegates Retirement Community
Kathleen enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, birdwatching, gardening, surf-fishing and dancing. She was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and cherished spending time with her family, especially around holidays and Sunday dinners.
She is survived by her children, Rosemary Cooney, Theresa Scarfo (Robert, Sr.), Eileen Easton (Norman), Michael Bufano (Jennifer), Henry Bufano, III (Sandra), Christopher Bufano (Vicky), and Patrick Bufano (Wendy); 21 grandchildren, Erin Cooney, Marcus Scarfo, Annie Kelly (Scarfo), Robert Scarfo Jr., Daniel Easton, Mary Elizabeth Easton, Audrey Bufano, Robyn Bufano, Benjamin Bufano, Isabella Bufano, Henry Nicholas Bufano IV (Nick), Carly Bufano, Angelina Bufano, Billy Rafter, Vail Bufano, Vania Bufano, Genevieve Bufano, Juliette Bufano, Eliza Bufano, Joseph Bufano, Samuel Bufano; 2 great-grandchildren, Anthony Scarfo and Mila Scarfo; and her sisters, Patricia McLaughlin, Maryann Rzucidlo (Stanley), and Eileen Bennett (Rick).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19 Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036-3604.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019