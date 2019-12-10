Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bufano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Bufano


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Bufano Obituary
Kathleen M. Bufano

Newark - Kathleen Mary Bufano, age 83, of Newark, DE, passed away from post-surgical complications on Friday, December 6, 2019 while visiting family in Florida.

She was born in Chester, PA, daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Clark) Stradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Henry "Harry" N. Bufano, Jr. in February of this year. They are now together again.

She graduated from Notre Dame High School and dedicated her life to raising her family. Later in life, she worked as a receptionist and retired from Stonegates Retirement Community

Kathleen enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, birdwatching, gardening, surf-fishing and dancing. She was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies and cherished spending time with her family, especially around holidays and Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her children, Rosemary Cooney, Theresa Scarfo (Robert, Sr.), Eileen Easton (Norman), Michael Bufano (Jennifer), Henry Bufano, III (Sandra), Christopher Bufano (Vicky), and Patrick Bufano (Wendy); 21 grandchildren, Erin Cooney, Marcus Scarfo, Annie Kelly (Scarfo), Robert Scarfo Jr., Daniel Easton, Mary Elizabeth Easton, Audrey Bufano, Robyn Bufano, Benjamin Bufano, Isabella Bufano, Henry Nicholas Bufano IV (Nick), Carly Bufano, Angelina Bufano, Billy Rafter, Vail Bufano, Vania Bufano, Genevieve Bufano, Juliette Bufano, Eliza Bufano, Joseph Bufano, Samuel Bufano; 2 great-grandchildren, Anthony Scarfo and Mila Scarfo; and her sisters, Patricia McLaughlin, Maryann Rzucidlo (Stanley), and Eileen Bennett (Rick).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's memory can be made to the Special Olympics, 1133 19 Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036-3604.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -