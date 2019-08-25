Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
905 New Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
905 New Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
1952 - 2019
Elsmere - Kathy, age 66 passed away on August 19, 2019 at her home in Elsmere.

Kathy was born on September 21, 1952 in Darby Pennsylvania. She worked in the food service industry for many years at Baltz Elementary School. She enjoyed shopping, going to the movies, walking outdoors and Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals.

She is survived by her husband, John Lynn; her children, Mary O'Donnell Andreoli of Delaware, Kevin Lynn of Delaware and Kathleen Lynn of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tiffany O'Donnell of Delaware and Patrick Andreoli of Delaware; and 2 great-grandchildren, Sophia and Owen; her brother, Charles O'Donnell of Iowa; sisters, Susan O'Donnell of New Jersey, Marguerite O'Donnell Hendrickson of Iowa, Marie O'Donnell of New Jersey, Jean Merlino of Delaware and Trish Hancock of Maryland.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 27 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 905 New Rd. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the church from 10-11 am. Interment will take place at 1 pm in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in Kathy's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
